The 10 most successful 5-star hospitals nationwide

Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia, Texas, is the most profitable 5-star hospital in the nation, according to data from Sage Transparency. It tops a list of 429 hospitals nationwide that won the CMS distinction, based on five quality categories.

Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana, lists a hospital's total facility cost (the average amount paid for its services, weighted by volume of claims, as a percentage of what Medicare would have paid) and its breakeven point, shown as the average amount a hospital needs to be paid for its services, as a percentage of what Medicare would pay, to end up with no profit and no loss.

The difference between the two figures — what the hospital is paid versus its breakeven price — represents its relative profitability.

California and Texas are collectively home to half of the hopsitals on this list.

Note: Total facility cost is based on 2018-2020 data. Breakeven points were determined by the National Academy for State Health Policy through an analysis of each hospital's 2019 Medicare Cost Reports. As newer data becomes available, these figures will be updated.

State Hospital Total facility cost* Breakeven point* Relative profitability* 1 Texas Parkview Regional Hospital (Mexia) 897% 240% 657% 2 Mississippi Baptist Memorial Hospital Booneville 723% 180% 543% 3 California Barton Memorial Hospital (South Lake Tahoe) 491% 26% 465% 4 Missouri St. Mary's Medical Center (Blue Springs) 529% 106% 423% 5 Texas CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial Livingston 522% 115% 407% 6 California Mission Community Hospital (Panorama City) 464% 95% 369% 7 Florida Sarasota Memorial Hospital 375% 26% 349% 8 California John Muir Medical Center-Concord Campus 534% 193% 341% 9 Ohio Adena Regional Medical Center (Chillicothe) 441% 103% 338% 10 Idaho St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center 544% 207% 337%

*as a percent of what Medicare would reimburse for the hospital's cumulative service output