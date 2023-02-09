The 10 most successful 5-star hospitals nationwide

Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia, Texas, is the most profitable 5-star hospital in the nation, according to data from Sage Transparency. It tops a list of 429 hospitals nationwide that won the CMS distinction, based on five quality categories.
Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana, lists a hospital's total facility cost (the average amount paid for its services, weighted by volume of claims, as a percentage of what Medicare would have paid) and its breakeven point, shown as the average amount a hospital needs to be paid for its services, as a percentage of what Medicare would pay, to end up with no profit and no loss.
The difference between the two figures — what the hospital is paid versus its breakeven price — represents its relative profitability.
California and Texas are collectively home to half of the hopsitals on this list.
Note: Total facility cost is based on 2018-2020 data. Breakeven points were determined by the National Academy for State Health Policy through an analysis of each hospital's 2019 Medicare Cost Reports. As newer data becomes available, these figures will be updated.
|
State
|
Hospital
|
Total facility cost*
|
Breakeven point*
|
Relative profitability*
|
1
|
Texas
|
Parkview Regional Hospital (Mexia)
|
897%
|
240%
|
657%
|
2
|
Mississippi
|
Baptist Memorial Hospital Booneville
|
723%
|
180%
|
543%
|
3
|
California
|
Barton Memorial Hospital (South Lake Tahoe)
|
491%
|
26%
|
465%
|
4
|
Missouri
|
St. Mary's Medical Center (Blue Springs)
|
529%
|
106%
|
423%
|
5
|
Texas
|
CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial Livingston
|
522%
|
115%
|
407%
|
6
|
California
|
Mission Community Hospital (Panorama City)
|
464%
|
95%
|
369%
|
7
|
Florida
|
Sarasota Memorial Hospital
|
375%
|
26%
|
349%
|
8
|
California
|
John Muir Medical Center-Concord Campus
|
534%
|
193%
|
341%
|
9
|
Ohio
|
Adena Regional Medical Center (Chillicothe)
|
441%
|
103%
|
338%
|
10
|
Idaho
|
St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
|
544%
|
207%
|
337%
*as a percent of what Medicare would reimburse for the hospital's cumulative service output