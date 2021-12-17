Texas rural hospitals, nursing facilities to get staffing boost from $128M investment

Rural hospitals and nursing facilities in Texas will receive $128 million to address critical staffing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding via grant programs approved by state lawmakers, according to a Dec. 16 news release from Gov. Greg Abbott.

State officials will distribute approximately $90 million among about 1,200 eligible nursing facilities and approximately $38 million among about 150 eligible rural hospitals.

Nursing facilities may use the funding for critical staffing needs, such as for bonuses and employing contracted staff, and rural hospitals may use the funding to support staffing, infrastructure or pandemic-related revenue losses, Mr. Abbott said.

The funding comes as new daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas have risen 4 percent over the last two weeks, according to data tracked by The New York Times.

State officials will administer grant agreements in January.