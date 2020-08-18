Texas RCM company expands with new acquisition

Revint Solutions, a portfolio company of New Mountain Capital, has acquired Praxis Healthcare Solutions.

The revenue cycle management companies are both based in Plano, Texas. Praxis focuses on bolstering accounts receivable programs for U.S. healthcare providers. Revint recovers more than $700 million of underpaid or unidentified revenue for its healthcare clients each year.

"By joining forces, we are strengthening our teams to offer a premium denial management and account receivables recovery service to the provider community," Praxis founder and CEO April Kooiman said in a news release. "Our team is confident that the business will continue to grow and thrive under this new partnership."

Specialist investment bank Greenberg Advisors served as the adviser for the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

