Texas hospital to halve charity care eligibility

Walker County Hospital District in Huntsville, Texas, is dropping its charity care eligibility to save more than half a million dollars in funding, according to The Huntsville Item.

Hospital leaders plan to lower the eligibility for its indigent care program to 50 percent of the federal poverty level, down from 100 percent. The change would affect a program that more than 300 residents in the community use.

The cuts are in response to budget cutbacks from the fallout of an acquisition involving Huntsville Memorial Hospital. The charity care cuts are projected to save Walker County Hospital about $577,000.

The hospital district will hold a public hearing before making the change, which is expected to take effect at the start of November, according to The Huntsville Item.





