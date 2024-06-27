Texas hospital seeks higher trauma designation amid expansion

Leaders at Memorial Hermann Katy (Texas) Hospital are investing in facility upgrades and ramping up hiring as they look to advance the level of trauma services provided at the facility, Community Impact reported June 26.

Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital is currently designated a level III trauma center and is seeking a level II designation, which will require the hospital to almost always have a trauma surgeon and other surgical and critical care specialists on site.

"At the core of the reason for us [to get the designation], it's related to us providing the highest level of care that we can possibly provide for people in this community and avoid the need, as much as we can, to transfer patients out of this community," Jerry Ashworth, vice president and CEO of the hospital, told the news outlet.

An ongoing $167 million expansion project is slated to wrap up next summer and will aid in the path to the level II designation, Mr. Ashowrth said. The expansion includes a new emergency room and OR expansion, which are slated to open in October and December, respectively.

With facility upgrades and additional staffing, the hospital anticipates it could earn the designation to provide more advanced care in July 2026. Over the next year, it will function with the capacity of a level II trauma center.

"It's more than just adding square footage, adding in-patient beds, additional exam rooms; it's about bringing those specialists to the market that we may have not had previously," Mr. Ashworth said.





