Texas hospital asks lawmakers to strengthen prompt pay rules

Knox County Hospital District in Knox City, Texas, wants the state to tighten prompt payment rules against insurers, according to Insurance Business.

Prompt pay laws aim to protect healthcare providers from insurers who make partial or late payments. Knox County Hospital has argued that violations of Texas' prompt pay statutes are systemic, and called on the Texas Department of Insurance to strengthen its enforcement of current prompt pay laws.

Knox County Hospital has a pending complaint against Aetna to recoup more than $12 million in claims. The hospital also had a payment dispute with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas. In March, a state review of how BCBSTX processes out-of-network emergency claims found the insurer delayed some claim reviews for ER services and included errors in marketing materials about coverage plans. BCBSTX agreed to reimburse some members for the errors and pay a $10 million fine.



