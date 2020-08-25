Texas Health Resources posts operating loss, reports $165M in relief aid

Arlington-based Texas Health Resources ended the first half of 2020 with a net loss, according to unaudited financial documents.

The health system reported operating revenues of $2.2 billion in the first half of 2020, down from $2.3 billion in the same period last year. As of Aug. 24, Texas Health Resources had received $165.5 million in relief aid made available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The system recognized $94.7 million of those funds as other operating revenue during the six months ended June 30.

The system's expenses remained nearly flat year over year, and it ended the first half of 2020 with an operating loss of $45.6 million. In the same period last year, the system reported operating income of nearly $109 million.

After factoring in nonoperating items, Texas Health Resources posted a net loss of $157.4 million in the first half of this year. That's compared to the first six months of 2019, when the system reported net income of $703.4 million.

More articles on healthcare finance:

CMS pitches physician payment rule for 2021: 6 things to know

Staffing, financial challenges force 2nd closure of Tennessee hospital

Medicare payment rules for 2021: 11 notes for hospital execs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.