Texas ACO adds 100 primary care physicians

Catalyst Health Network, an ACO based in Plano, Texas, expanded its network of independent primary care practices to Central Texas.

Catalyst Health Network will add 100 primary care practices in the greater Austin and Hill Country regions, according to a May 5 news release. In total, the ACO has more than 850 primary care physicians across Texas.

Primary care practices that join the network gain access to programs, resources and value-based contracts aimed at improving patient outcomes. Catalyst said it has saved the communities it serves more than $55 million.

