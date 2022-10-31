Tennessee to grant $230M to health resiliency programs

Tennessee is launching a $230 million grant program to improve medical services at a wide range of facilities across the state including acute care hospitals and long-term care sites, the Tennessee Department of Health said in a release Oct. 27.

The state's Health Resiliency Program funds are from the American Rescue Plan, which awarded Tennessee a total of $3.9 billion in funds when it was passed by Congress in March.

The funds will be split into two separate categories: capital investment and practice transformation and extension.

The capital investment grant application process with $145 million of funding available will open Nov. 3 with the aim of increasing bed capacity. The practice transformation and extension grants process will open Nov. 10, and funds there will be directed toward projects that improve and upgrade medical practices, technology and service delivery to both acute care hospitals and long-term care facilities, as well as other locations, such as schools.

"The Healthcare Resiliency Program is a significant investment in building healthcare infrastructure, fostering innovation, and closing healthcare gaps for Tennesseans who need it most," Department of Health Commissioner Morgan McDonald, MD, said in the news release.