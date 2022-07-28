Tennessee hospital faces low admission rates, financial struggles

Maryville, Tenn.-based Blount Memorial Hospital has had five months of low patient admissions leading to large losses of revenue, The Daily Times reported July 28.

The hospital admitted 636 patients in June, according to the publication, and patients' average length of stay has also decreased.

Financial strain has also been caused by staffing, as the hospital went over its labor budget by $8 million, according to the publication.

"We did see operating losses in all four divisions, however, we are continuing to see some financial improvements from initiatives employed earlier this fiscal year," BMH CFO Jonathan Smith told the publication. "We'll finish the year at a $40.7 million loss."