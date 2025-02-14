Tenet's 2025 outlook: 6 things to know

Tenet expects operating revenues between $20.6 billion and $21 billion in 2025, according to its Feb. 12 financial report.

Here are five other details to know about Tenet's 2025 outlook:

1. The system estimates a net income of $1 billion to $1.2 billion in 2025.

2. The system projects an adjusted EBITDA between $4 billion and $4.2 billion.

3. In its hospital segment, Tenet expects operating revenues between $15.8 billion and $16 billion.

4. In its ambulatory segment, Tenet projects operating revenues between $4.9 billion and $5 billion.

5. "Our '25 outlook assumes continued growth in same-store volumes and effective pricing, as well as strong operational efficiencies and disciplined cost controls," Tenet Executive Vice President and CFO Sun Park said on the company's Feb. 12 earnings call. "Additionally, we anticipate further contributions from recent investments and partnerships in the hospital segment, as well as from M&A and de novo center openings at USPI."