Tampa General invests $162M to strengthen integration with USF Health

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital is investing $162 million in 2025 to support greater integration with its university affiliate, USF Health.

"The extraordinary investment supports a shared vision between the two affiliated organizations to increase integration, recruit best-in-class providers and advance research initiatives while continuing to grow the region's economy and create jobs," the two systems said in an Aug. 27 news release.

The investment marks a 160% increase from the amount Tampa General directed to USF Health about five years ago. The two systems have been affiliated since the USH Health Morsani College of Medicine was established more than 50 years ago.

The partnership has evolved over the years, with the two systems increasingly becoming more integrated in clinical care, teaching and research. Today, Tampa General and USF Health are among the nation's leading academic health systems. More than 700 residents train at Tampa General, with the hospital funding programs to support 344 USF residents and more than 70 training programs.

Every month, there are roughly 200 undergrad USF nursing students and over 300 ancillary students on Tampa General's campus gaining hands-on experience.

The TGH board of directors approved a revised affiliation agreement Aug. 6, which was approved Aug. 27 by the university's governance committee. The agreement is effective Oct. 1.

"As we continue to deepen our relationship with USF Health, together we are fundamentally transforming the healthcare landscape in Florida," said Drew Graham, chair of the board of directors at Tampa General. "We're attracting new talent, expanding our healthcare workforce, discovering new treatments and therapies and saving more lives."









