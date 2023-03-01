Struggling Colorado hospital lacked departmental budgets, interim CEO says

John Gardner, the interim CEO of Leadville, Colo.-based St. Vincent Health, is placing the blame for the hospital's struggling financial situation on prior management—the hospital did not have departmental budgets, properly registered physicians or monitor financial analytics, 9News reported March 1.

The hospital is still struggling to make payroll and is working out payment plans with vendors. Mr. Gardner says that if a genetic testing program launched by previous CEO Brett Antczak had been implemented, the hospital would have violated anti-kickback laws.

So far, the hospital has cut 50 full-time staff positions and eliminated its genetics, behavioral health and hospice programs.

"I've had 40 years of healthcare experience and I never would've run a hospital the way they did," Mr. Gardner told 9News.

Mr. Antczak did not respond to 9News' request for comment.