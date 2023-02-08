Stormont Vail ups credit line following acquisition

Topeka, Kan.-based Stormont Vail Health has increased a credit line by two-thirds, upping it from $30 million to a maximum of $50 million, the health system said in a Feb. 7 filing.

The agreement with U.S. Bank is scheduled to expire Feb. 6, 2024, subject to possible extension.

Stormont Vail, whose flagship facility is its 586-bed acute care hospital serving Northeast Kansas, recently acquired the Flint Hills campus in Junction City, featuring emergency services as well as specialty and primary care offerings.

The system, which employs approximately 5,300 people, also named a new CFO, Stacie Mason, to take over Feb. 27.