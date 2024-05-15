Steward Louisiana hospital's CMS status restored

The Louisiana Department of Health has restored the CMS status of West Monroe, La.-based Glenwood Regional Medical Center, part of financially troubled Dallas-based Steward Health Care, and deemed it in compliance with the state DOH's relevant requirements.

Both the state DOH and CMS conducted a period of regulatory review on Glenwood Regional, which found the hospital's compliance plans addressed the previously noted issues, according to a Steward May 14 news release.

The CMS status restoration comes after the 278-bed critical access hospital had been placed on immediate jeopardy status three times across 120 days due to financial distress, KNOE reported April 11.

Its parent company Steward also recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and shared plans to sell all of its hospitals.

"I'm very proud to share the news that Glenwood Regional Medical Center's status has been fully restored after our staff and leadership worked collaboratively with state and federal regulators," Jonathan Turton, CEO of Glenwood Regional Medical Center, said in the release. "This work underscores the deep commitment to patients by all our team members at Glenwood and I'm proud of the work that was done both to get us to this point and to continue serving patients in the interim."

Becker's has reached out to the Louisiana Department of Health and Steward and will update this story should more information become available.