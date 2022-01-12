States with the highest, lowest smoking costs

- Small
Smoking costs the U.S. more than $300 billion a year when taking into account elements like medical care and lost productivity, according to a Jan. 12 analysis by WalletHub.
The study found these numbers by calculating the potential monetary losses from smoking and secondhand smoke. The researchers measured out-of-pocket costs, financial opportunity cost, healthcare cost per smoker, income loss per smoker and other costs.
Ten states with the highest smoking costs, and the total cost per smoker:
1. District of Columbia: $3,313,530
2. Connecticut: $3,141,464
3. Massachusetts: $3,107,425
4. New York: $3,092,103
5. Rhode Island: $3,022,602
6. Maryland: $2,947,793
7. Hawaii: $2,861,032
8. Alaska: $2,806,995
9. Minnesota: $2,789,723
10. New Jersey: $2,754,318
Ten states with the lowest smoking costs, and the total cost per smoker:
1. Georgia: $1,752,212
2. Mississippi: $1,757,452
3. Missouri: $1,767,336
4. North Carolina: $1,768,420
5. Alabama: $1,785,147
6. South Carolina: $1,793,091
7. Tennessee: $1,820,543
8. Kentucky: $1,825,644
9. Idaho: $1,841,266
10. Louisiana: $1,852,369