States with the highest, lowest smoking costs

Smoking costs the U.S. more than $300 billion a year when taking into account elements like medical care and lost productivity, according to a Jan. 12 analysis by WalletHub.

The study found these numbers by calculating the potential monetary losses from smoking and secondhand smoke. The researchers measured out-of-pocket costs, financial opportunity cost, healthcare cost per smoker, income loss per smoker and other costs.

Ten states with the highest smoking costs, and the total cost per smoker:

1. District of Columbia: $3,313,530

2. Connecticut: $3,141,464

3. Massachusetts: $3,107,425

4. New York: $3,092,103

5. Rhode Island: $3,022,602

6. Maryland: $2,947,793

7. Hawaii: $2,861,032

8. Alaska: $2,806,995

9. Minnesota: $2,789,723

10. New Jersey: $2,754,318

Ten states with the lowest smoking costs, and the total cost per smoker:

1. Georgia: $1,752,212

2. Mississippi: $1,757,452

3. Missouri: $1,767,336

4. North Carolina: $1,768,420

5. Alabama: $1,785,147

6. South Carolina: $1,793,091

7. Tennessee: $1,820,543

8. Kentucky: $1,825,644

9. Idaho: $1,841,266

10. Louisiana: $1,852,369