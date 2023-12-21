State approves 1st phase of New York hospital's management shift

New York health officials have approved the first phase of a plan to shift most of Ogdensburg-based Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center's management to Carthage Area Hospital, CBS affiliate WWNY reported Dec. 20.

Clinics in Ogdensburg, Canton, Madrid, Hammond and Waddington will be placed under Carthage Area's management, according to the report.

The approval comes after the hospitals announced a partnership in June. Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center is avoiding possible bankruptcy, service cuts and restructuring through the partnership that will see Carthage Area operate the majority of the former's medical services.

Claxton-Hepburn was an estimated $30 million to $50 million in debt at the time the partnership was announced. The plan will see Claxton-Hepburn run the hospital's inpatient mental health facility and behavioral health services, while Carthage operates the emergency department, wound care facility, cancer center and more. Claxton-Hepburn's main campus will become a critical access hospital, cutting beds from 87 to 25.