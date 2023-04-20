Stanford Health reports $214.5M operating income in 1st half of fiscal year

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care reported continued operating profit in the six months ending Feb. 28, recording a $214.5 million operating income even as expenses rose approximately 8 percent on the year.

The $214.5 million figure compared with operating income of $256.5 million in the same period of 2021. Overall income totaled $315.6 million, up almost 19 percent on the 2021 period.

Long-term debt totaled $2.1 billion as of Feb. 28. The health system also said it had ended its staff pension plan effective March 31, with participants either transferred to a third-party provider or eligible to receive a lump sum.