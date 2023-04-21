Stalled North Carolina medical debt protection bill given another go

A North Carolina medical debt protection bill that stalled last year has been reintroduced in the state Senate, The Carolina Journal reported April 21.

The proposed legislation would limit the interest rate that large medical facilities can charge patients and prohibit medical debt buyers and collectors from "engaging in any extraordinary collection actions to obtain payment for the care," according to the report.

The bill, dubbed the "Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act," was met with bipartisan support in the Senate Health Care Committee, according to the report. A similar bill that was proposed last year did not pass a House Banking Committee hearing.