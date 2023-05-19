St. Luke's Health System assigned 'A+' ratings amid strong operating profile

Boise, Idaho-based St. Luke's Health System's consistently strong operating performance has led to it earning "A+" ratings both on its default category and on a set of bonds, Fitch said May 18.

While the eight-hospital system, like many health systems, has more recently suffered from higher costs and inflationary pressures, it has maintained consistency and is expected to return to historically good operating performance, Fitch said.

"The 'A+' long-term rating also reflects Fitch's view that the system will return to generating stronger cash flow margins over the medium term as volumes in existing lines of business remain strong, and cost containment efforts are implemented," the research note said.

The system has a "solid market position" in its main service area, particularly around the Boise area, where it has a 67 percent market share, Fitch said. The system serves almost 1.2 million people.

St. Luke's has 1,000 staffed beds and more than 330 clinics.