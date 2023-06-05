Spending bills advanced in Louisiana include $311M in hospital funding

Spending bills advanced in Louisiana would include $311 million in statewide hospital funding, nola.com reported June 3.

House bills 1 and 560 — the main budget proposal and a supplemental spending measure, respectively — passed a state Senate committee and advanced to the full chamber. The hospital funding would be unlocked if the Louisiana House lifts a state spending cap, under a move made by Senate President Page Cortez.

The bills also include raises for teachers and funding for other local projects.