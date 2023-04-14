Some New York hospitals could see $100M boost from Medicare

Hospitals in the Albany, N.Y., region could benefit from an additional $100 million annually in reimbursements from Medicare, according to an April 13 Times Union report.

The news comes after CMS proposed an approximately 43 percent increase in such payments for the Capital Region hospitals to adjust for wage indices, which the state has said for years lag behind other areas of the country.

"For years, hospitals throughout the Capital Region have struggled with unfairly low Medicare payments that fell terribly short of wage demands in the region and left hospitals struggling to compete to bring the best doctors and nurses to the region," U.S. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement, according to the Times Union.

CMS is accepting public comment on the proposal, which could become law as early as the summer, according to the report.