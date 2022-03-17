Some COVID-19 survivors incur significant costs for postdischarge care, study finds

While most patients hospitalized for COVID-19 don't experience financial distress for postdischarge care, a "sizable minority" have a significant amount out-of-pocket spending for this care, according to a study published in the American Journal of Managed Care March 16.

For the study, researchers estimated out-of-pocket spending for the 180 days after hospitalized COVID-19 patients were discharged between March and June 2020.

Three key findings:

1. The median out-of-pocket spending for the 180 days after discharge was $287 for privately insured patients and $271 for Medicare Advantage patients. For 1 in 10 patients, the spending was more than $2,000.

2. Although most patients don't experience financial stress from postdischarge care for COVID-19, it can be sizable for some. The financial burden could be heavier if they also receive bills for the hospitalization, according to the study.

3. These costs for both hospitalization and postdischarge care could increasingly become a problem now that most insurers have stopped waiving care for the COVID-19 hospitalizations. "To prevent financial toxicity, insurers may wish to consider reinstating cost-sharing waivers for COVID-19 hospitalizations," the study said.

