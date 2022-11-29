Shuttered Kansas hospital up for auction

Halstead (Kan.) Hospital, which closed 20 years ago, is up for auction with adjacent parcels of land and property, NBC affiliate KSNW reported Nov. 28.

The hospital closed in 2002, but there have been several attempts to reopen it, according to the report.

JP Weigand is accepting bids for the hospital on Dec. 1. The starting ask is $500,000 with bids increasing by increments of $100,000.

Since 2005, nine hospitals in Kansas have closed or converted to outpatient facilities, according to the report. Many of those facilities had served rural communities.