Shuttered California hospital targeting December reopening

A California hospital is aiming to reopen just shy of two years after it closed its doors, ABC affiliate KFSN reported Oct. 16

Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital, a 106-bed acute care hospital, closed in January 2023 and filed for Chapter 11 protection in March 2023. Madera CEO Steve Stark told KFSN they are aiming to reopen the hospital by mid-December.

The hospital is in the midst of a series of hiring events, according to the report. Madera is looking to fill 85 positions, ranging from leadership to nursing staff to housekeeping.

American Advanced Management took over operations of the shuttered hospital in April. Mr. Stark assumed his role Aug. 15 and brought more than 12 years of hospital CEO experience into the role.

Over the past six months, the new owners have worked to renovate the more than 50-year-old facility, according to the report. Mr. Stark said that when the hospital closed, some of the statuses that had been grandfathered in, such as handicap accessibility, needed to be upgraded.

"A lot of things had to be upgraded, really more than we had expected, I think, in the initial phases," Mr. Stark said, according to the report.