Sexual assault victims face thousands in ER bills: study

Uninsured survivors of sexual assault are facing thousands of dollars in bills for emergency care, according to a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The study, which analyzed data from 35 million emergency department visits nationwide in 2019, found that "more than 17,000 [survivors] in 2019 faced charges averaging $3,673," according to a news release shared with Becker's.

It continues that over 112,000 sexual assault survivors sought care in 2019. Eighty-eight percent were female and 38 percent were children under 18 years of age.

Thirty-six percent were covered by Medicaid, while 22 percent had private insurance. Many faced expensive copayments and deductibles for emergent care.

The study also found that pregnant survivors had the highest charges at an average of $4,553. It also shared that while the federal Violence Against Women Act prevents victims from being charged for rape kits, it does not help them with paying for treatement for sexually transmitted diseases, bodily injuries or emergency contraceptives.