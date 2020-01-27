Robust physician leadership is critical to ACO success

Physicians, hospitals and other healthcare organizations across the nation are coming together to form ACOs with the goal of providing high-quality care at a lower cost.

Accountable care models have gained a foothold in Medicare. Thousands of hospitals and physicians across the nation have experience with the range of Medicare ACO models offered by CMS, including the Pioneer Program, Medicare Shared Savings Program and Next Generation ACOs. In recent years, commercial payers have followed Medicare's lead and started launching ACOs with healthcare organizations.

Speaking on a panel called "ACOs: Leadership, Agreements and Key Decisions" at the Becker's Hospital Review 8th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable in November, a panel of ACO executives shared key tips for creating a successful accountable care partnership.

The panelists were:

Blake Allison, CEO of Greenville, S.C.-based Southeastern Health Partners

Elizabeth Johnson, MD, president and CEO of Portland, Maine-based MaineHealth Accountable Care Organization

During the discussion, the panelists shared some of the biggest challenges Medicare and commercial ACOs face. For ACOs to be successful, physicians must work together to find more effective ways to deliver care. However, the panelists said that getting buy-in from physicians can be difficult. The panelists said it's vital to have the right physician leaders in the right specialties engaged in the process when forming an ACO.

When entering into a value-based arrangement with a commercial payer, the panelists advised health systems to take their time. Ideally, provider organizations would interview a handful of payers before entering into an agreement. By meeting with multiple payers and working through the elements of an ACO partnership, provider organizations help ensure they end up with the right payer partner.

