RIP Medical Debt ends Oklahoma campaign, saying it can't access additional debt

Tulsa, Okla.-based Morningcrest Healthcare Foundation has ended its campaign with New York City nonprofit RIP Medical Debt after the organization could no longer access additional medical debt, Ginnie Graham wrote in a Tulsa World column Jan. 13.

Morningcrest, with the help of individual donations, contributed $316,000 to RIP Medical Debt, which buys debt from debt collectors at a discounted price and then cancels it. Normally, every $1 donation cancels $100. But in Tulsa County, the nonprofit was able to cancel $240 for every $1, according to Tulsa World.

By last month, the campaign was helping residents in every county of Oklahoma. In total, the campaign erased almost $41 million for more than 36,000 people in the state.

But RIP Medical Debt has purchased all of the money it could from debt collectors in the state and turned to hospitals to purchase directly before they sold to outside collections. However, it did not receive any interest from hospitals, according to the column.

"The Tulsa campaign is suspended because they can't get to the debt," said Allison Sesso, RIP Medical Debt executive director.

