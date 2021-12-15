Residents petition to keep Tower Health hospitals open

Residents of Chester County, Pa., are signing a petition on change.org to keep West Grove-based Jennersville Regional Hospital and Coatesville-based Brandywine Hospital open.

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health decided to close the hospitals this month after a deal to sell them to Austin, Texas-based Canyon Atlantic Partners was terminated.

More than 5,000 people have signed the petition.

"The closing of two Chester County hospitals, Jennersville and Brandywine, will be devastating to the community of Chester County and to it's [sic] dedicated and compassionate healthcare workers," Colleen Moore wrote on the petition. "We are still in the midst of a pandemic, and it is vital to have healthcare services accessible to those in need, while providing excellent patient care. We need your support to stop this tragedy from occurring, to continue to provide preventive and health promoting care to our neighbors."

Jennersville is slated to close on Dec. 31 and Brandywine is scheduled to close Jan. 31.