Regulators approve UVM Medical Center's 6% patient payment boost, but cut private insurer payments

Vermont regulators approved a 6 percent increase in patient payments for Burlington-based University of Vermont Medical Center but decreased its private insurer payments from 7 percent to 6 percent, VTDigger reported Sept. 13.

Leaders from the hospital, which is the largest in the state, said the increased patient payments will help offset losses the hospital has incurred from the pandemic, a cyberattack and the closing of a surgical center due to persistent carbon monoxide contamination.

The proposal would allow the hospital to collect about $210 million more from patients, up from $1.29 billion in fiscal year 2021 to $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2022. Cutting private insurer payments will decrease the hospital's net revenue from patients by about $5 million.

The changes will take effect in fiscal year 2022.