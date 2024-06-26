RCM company raises $31M in Series B funding

Revenue intelligence and automation company Adonis raised $31 million in Series B funding led by Point72 Private Investments.

Adonis works with more than 10,000 providers and has processed tens of millions of claims, totaling over $13.3 billion in charges, according to a June 25 news release. The company works with more than 3,000 different payers and integrates with more than 35 EHRs and clearinghouses.

With the new funding round, Adonis is focused on "accelerating product innovation, continuing to expand into the health system space, and growing their New York City-based team," the release said.

Point72 was joined by new investor Kin Ventures and existing investors General Catalyst, Bling Capital, and Max Ventures, according to the release. Adonis has raised $54 million since it was founded in 2022.





