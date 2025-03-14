R1 RCM, Palantir target healthcare financial performance with AI lab 

R1 RCM and Palantir Technologies are partnering to launch R37, an advanced artificial intelligence lab dedicated to "revolutionizing healthcare financial performance."

Four things to know:

1. Administrative costs now account for more than 40% of hospitals' expenses, with more than $160 billion spent annually on revenue cycle management, according to a joint March 14 news release from the companies.

2. R37 will "drive comprehensive automation in revenue cycle operations, reengineering labor-intensive processes such as coding, billing, and denials management to significantly improve efficiency, accuracy and cash flow for healthcare organizations."

3. "By embedding our engineers directly within R1’s operations, we can rapidly scale intelligent automation and drive measurable impact at speed — ultimately enabling providers to focus on delivering better patient care," Palantir co-founder and CEO Alex Karp said in the release.

4. R1 expects to deploy comprehensive "agentic RCM worker" solutions to a group of clients in the second half of 2025.