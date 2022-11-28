Quorum Health to sell 5 Illinois hospitals

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health is selling four Illinois hospitals to Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System and another hospital — the largest of the five — to Glendale, Calif.-based American Healthcare Systems, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Nov. 23.

American Healthcare Systems plans to buy Gateway Regional Medical Center, a 298-bed facility with more than 700 employees, an ASC and physician practices in Granite City, Ill., according to the report. The transaction is expected to close at the end of January.

The health system aims to boost patient volumes and improve the hospital's specialist network.

Deaconess is buying the following four Illinois hospitals from Quorum: Crossroads Community Hospital, a 47-bed facility in Mount Vernon; Heartland Regional Medical Center, a 106-bed facility in Marion; Red Bud Regional Hospital, a 25-bed facility in Red Bud; Union County Hospital, a 25-bed facility in Anna.

Quorum Health, which was spun out of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems in 2016, includes 21 hospitals in 13 states.