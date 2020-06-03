Providers must act by June 3 to get additional slice of general distribution payment

Providers must submit revenue information by June 3 to receive an additional payment from the general distribution of the provider relief fund, HHS said.

Providers must submit the financial information to the general distribution portal. The revenue information will help HHS determine what hospitals and providers are eligible to receive $20 billion allocated for general distribution.

HHS deemed $50 billion of the provider relief fund to be allocated for general distribution to help providers offset losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. To expedite payments, HHS distributed $30 billion based on providers' Medicare fee-for-service data. HHS is distributing the other $20 billion based on providers' share of net patient revenue based on financial data submitted.

If the provider is deemed qualified for additional payment, they will have 90 days to agree to the terms and conditions once they receive the payments.

