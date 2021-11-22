Provider Relief Fund 60-day grace period ends Nov. 30

The 60-day grace period — which began Oct. 1 — to submit Provider Relief Fund reports for those who received more than $10,000 ends Nov. 30, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration.

The official deadline was Sept. 30, but the grace period was put in place as many providers faced problems with COVID-19 surges and natural disasters.

Repayment or other enforcement actions will not begin during the grace period, according to the HRSA.

All unused funds must be returned by Dec. 30.