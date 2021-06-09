Provider relief aid distribution to be revamped, HHS head says

HHS is expected to change how the remaining $24 billion in provider relief aid is distributed and will soon release guidance on what providers can do with unspent COVID-19 relief aid, Bloomberg reported June 8.

"We're trying to make sure we don't make the mistakes of the past," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra told lawmakers this week.



Mr. Becerra told lawmakers that HHS will share more this month about how providers can apply for and make use of the remaining money.

Mr. Becerra declined to say if the department will extend the June 30 deadline for providers to spend their COVID-19 relief payments.

Several hospital groups, including the American Hospital Association, in May urged HHS to extend the deadline and distribute the remaining $24 billion in the relief fund.