Providence CFO joins Cedar's board of directors

Greg Hoffman, CFO of Providence, Wash.-based Providence, is joining the board of directors for patient billing company Cedar.

As a board member, Mr. Hoffman will provide oversight and counsel to the company, according to a June 17 Cedar news release.

"As a trusted client partner, Greg will be an invaluable voice as we continue our work to empower our clients and their patients with a more affordable and accessible financial experience," Cedar CEO and co-founder Florian Otto said in the release.

Mr. Hoffman said in the release that he is excited to use his experience as a Cedar customer for the past three years to work with the company on redefining patient billing excellence, "particularly as health systems and patients continue facing challenging financial environments."