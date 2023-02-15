Proposed Colorado legislation would cap medical bill interest rates, add more protections

Colorado lawmakers have introduced legislation that would cap interest rates on medical bills at 3 percent, ABC affiliate KMGH reported Feb. 14.

The bill, if passed, would provide other patient protections, including requirements for more price transparency for patients who pay out of pocket and pausing medical debt collection on bills that are being disputed, according to the report.

The legislation would also require debt collectors to provide an itemized statement explaining the medical debt upon request and establish payment plan requirements, according to the report.