Program allows health systems to apply for funding to improve patient outcomes

The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute will release an initiative Feb. 15, informed by the American Hospital Association, that will provide funding for projects to healthcare providers and health plans to improve patient outcomes.

The program is called the Health Systems Implementation Initiative, and health systems and health plans must apply to participate, according to the institute.

The PCORI board of governors recently committed up to $50 million of funding for five years to support participants implementing their projects into their care-delivery settings.

"PCORI funding will support health systems in initiating these changes within their care delivery settings and in evaluating the impact of these changes," the website said. "HSII is intended to facilitate lasting change within participating systems and lay groundwork for future, nationwide scale-up of evidence-based practices."