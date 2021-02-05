Private equity pushes into healthcare: 7 recent deals

The healthcare sector is drawing interest from private equity investors this year, with seven deals announced since Jan. 25.

1. Bain Capital Double Impact invested in Multi-Specialty HealthCare, a Baltimore-based provider of post-traumatic injury care and physical rehabilitation.

2. Symplr, a portfolio company of Clearlake Capital, and SkyKnight Capital signed a definitive agreement to acquire Phynd Technologies, a Dallas-based provider of data management software for provider organizations.

3. General Atlantic invested in Equality Health, a Phoenix-based provider of technology and services that assist provider organizations with population health initiatives.

4. JMI Equity invested $60 million in TimelyMD, a Fort Worth, Texas-based telehealth provider for colleges and universities.

5. Health Enterprise Partners invested in Aware Recovery Care, a Wallingford, Conn.-based provider of in-home addiction treatment services.

6. Abry Partners invested in CloudWave, a Marlborough, Mass.-based cloud and managed services provider for healthcare organizations.

7. Aquiline Capital Partners invested in National Medical Billing, a St. Louis-based healthcare revenue cycle management company.

