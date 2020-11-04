Private equity pushes into healthcare: 5 latest deals

There were more than 300 private equity deals in the healthcare industry in 2019, and the healthcare sector has continued to draw private equity investors in this year.

Here are five private equity deals announced since Oct. 19:

1. H.I.G. Capital agreed to buy St. Croix Hospice, an Oakdale, Minn.-based provider of end-of-life care.

2. Ridgemont Equity Partners acquired Anne Arundel Dermatology Management, a provider of medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatological services with clinics in Maryland, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

3. Abry Partners invested in Benefit Recovery Group, a Memphis, Tenn.-based provider of healthcare subrogation services.

4. RLDatix, a provider of patient safety software backed by Five Arrows and TA Associates, acquired Verge Health, a Mount Pleasant, S.C.-based provider of credentialing software.

5. Morgan Stanley Capital Partners invested in US HealthConnect, a provider of pharma-sponsored continuing medical education and promotional education to healthcare providers.

More articles on healthcare finance:

39 hospitals face maximum Medicare readmission penalties

Georgia hospital closes after 6 years

CMS fines 2,545 hospitals for high readmissions: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.