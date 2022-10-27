Price uncertainty deters 35% of Americans from seeking care, study finds

Thirty-five percent of Americans surveyed said they would be deterred from seeking care for themselves if they were unaware of pricing for necessary care or services, according to an Oct. 27 survey from Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence.

The survey, commissioned by Akasa and conducted by YouGov, fielded responses from 2,026 Americans between March 9-14.

Akasa said the survey findings highlighted "how limited price transparency in healthcare can influence patient decisions on whether to seek necessary care and how the lack of awareness about financial resources offered by health systems puts patients at a disadvantage when managing medical bills."

Four findings:

1. Twenty-percent said they would be deterred from seeking care for parents or guardians if they were unaware of healthcare pricing information.

2. 18.3 percent of dependents said they would be deterred if they were unaware of healthcare pricing information.

3. Sixty-four percent of Americans said they didn't know if their physicians or providers offer payment plans or financial assistance for medical bills.

4. Eighty percent of uninsured Americans surveyed said they didn't know about financial resources like payment plans or financial assistance offered by their providers.