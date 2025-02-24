Physician society gives $20M to Roper St. Francis: 4 notes

Charleston-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare received a $20 million gift as part of its philanthropic campaign to raise $100 million for a new hospital campus and expanding services at the flagship Charleston location, according to a report in The Post and Courier.

Four things to know:

1. The Medical Society of South Charleston donated $20 million to Roper St. Francis Feb. 22. Physicians spearheaded the donation.

2. Roper St. Francis now has around $50 million from donors and $27 million in government appropriations and grants toward its goal, which will support the 2030 strategic plan by accelerating key initiatives, including the new 320-bed Roper Hospital.

3. The funds will also support the Community Health Center of Excellence and Innovation and expand the health system's Greater Transitions Clinic in Charleston to a second location.

4. Roper St. Francis aims to close the gap in care disparities across the communities, including for heart health, cancer care and disease prevention.