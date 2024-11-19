Pennsylvania system strikes RCM partnership

Ensemble Health Partners has struck an agreement to provide end-to-end revenue cycle services for two of Greensburg, Pa.-based Independence Health System's hospitals.

The RCM company will provide services for Butler (Pa.) Memorial Hospital and Clarion (Pa.) Hospital, according to a Nov. 19 Ensemble news release. The company will also provide end-to-end services for Butler Medical Providers and the system's FasterCare urgent care facilities.

"Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital look forward to the benefits that will be realized through utilizing Ensemble’s expertise and innovative technology," Independence Health System CEO Ken DeFurio said in the release. "IHS and Ensemble are strongly committed to collaborating in a way that financial performance is most efficient, and more importantly, together we provide an excellent patient experience."

The five-hospital Independence Health System was formed in January 2023 through the merger of Butler (Pa.) Health System and Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health System.