Penn State Health to pay $1.25M to settle alleged Medicare claim violations

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health has agreed to pay more than $1.25 million to settle allegations that it submitted evaluation and management services claims that violated Medicare rules.

The six-hospital system voluntarily disclosed that it submitted claims to Medicare Part B for E&M services that were not supported by the medical record on the same date of service as infusion services, according to the Justice Department.

The claims were allegedly submitted between January 2015 and March 2019 for Hershey Medical Center and between July 2015 and June 2018 for Reading, Pa.-based St. Joseph Medical Center.

Penn State Health said it took corrective action after it discovered the issues.