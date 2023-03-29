OSF HealthCare has ratings affirmed as margins expected to rebound

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare had its default rating and that of various bonds affirmed at "A+" as its market share remains strong and its operating margins show resilience even in the face of inflationary and other macro pressures, Fitch Ratings said.

The outlook for the 15-hospital system is stable.

While margins improved in fiscal 2021, Fitch said, there was a sharp drop in 2022. Operating margins are expected to show significant improvement, however, over time.

"Results compressed noticeably in FY22 with a 1.7% operating EBITDA margin," the research note said. "Despite this degree of margin compression, Fitch would characterize this as roughly in line with industry peers in 2022."