Oregon flags gaps in Medicaid program

The Oregon Health Authority's ombuds program found gaps in the state's residential treatment options for patients enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan, the state's Medicaid program, the Oregon Capital Chronicle reported July 31.

Some of the issues the ombuds report found included low residential capacity for people seeking addiction treatment, lack of follow up care for patients who went to emergency rooms for mental health or addiction issues, and barriers in seeking Medicaid-funded community services.

Oregon Health Authority Medicaid representatives responded to the findings and outlined steps to address the gaps. The agency is assessing residential mental health and addiction care options and forming a team to seek ways to improve access to home and community services, and state officials are evaluating rules for how Oregon Health Plan members can coordinate care.

"It's great to see forward progress, but we're still a long way from where we need to be, particularly with community-based supports," Sarah Dobra, OHA's ombuds program manager, said in a statement to the Oregon Capital Chronicle. "Significant, transformative, person-centered work — including member outreach and support for our providers who work with high-risk populations — is needed to connect people with vital supports that will help them live independently and reduce risk of being unhoused."