One Medical accidentally billing some patients at Washington, DC, mass vaccination site

Healthcare provider One Medical has been accidentally billing some people who received COVID-19 shots at its vaccination site at Washington, D.C.'s Entertainment and Sports Arena, according to an April 5 report from The Verge.

The U.S. has committed to providing free COVID-19 vaccines for all people living in the country, regardless of health insurance or immigration status. One Medical told The Verge that the bills were issued due to a system error.

The company said it is notifying affected people, telling them to disregard the bill and monitoring its system daily to ensure invoices aren't issued for COVID-19 vaccinations.

