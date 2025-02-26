Oklahoma system seeks sale or partnership amid financial woes

Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System is looking into the possibility of selling or partnering with another organization amid financial challenges, The Oklahoman reported Feb. 26.

"To ensure the people of Norman and our region have access to hospital services, we are interested in the possibility of partnering with another, compatible health system," a spokesperson for the system said in a statement shared with Becker's. "Our team is also exploring remaining an independent organization. Both these options will receive careful consideration and thought from our board of trustees."

In a letter to employees, also obtained by the publication, leadership detailed that while Norman Regional saw "record-breaking" January volumes, the system did not see the financial results it had expected.

The letter required "all involved parties" to sign a nondisclosure agreement to limit the information that can be shared at specific stages in the search for a potential partnership or sale.

"That said, we are committed to providing updates whenever possible and ensuring that your best interests remain at the forefront of our decision-making," the letter said.

The health system comprises the 326-bed Norman Regional Hospital, two freestanding emergency rooms, three urgent care centers, multiple specialty care and primary care clinics, laboratories and diagnostic imaging centers, according to its website.

In July, the system shared that it was closing Norman Regional Hospital and its emergency department to relocate to a new facility.





