OIG tags Ohio State University Hospital for billing errors

The Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus owes Medicare $3.7 million in potential overpayments for incorrectly billed services, according to an audit completed by the Office of Inspector General.

OIG audited 145 inpatient and outpatient claims and found the hospital didn't fully comply with Medicare billing requirements for 47 claims. Based on an extrapolation from the results, OIG estimates the hospital, which is part of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, received at least $3.7 million in overpayments during the audit period, from January 2016 through December 2017.

The Ohio State University Hospital disagreed with the majority of OIG's findings, extrapolation, audit design and methodology, and only repaid Medicare $396,025 for some of the errors found in the sample. The OIG maintained its findings and that the recommended repayments are valid.

Read the full audit here.



